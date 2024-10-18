WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Preview: What to Expect from Tonight’s Show in San Jose, CA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2024

This evening at 10/9c, AEW Rampage returns with a taped episode from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Tonight’s one-hour program on TNT features exciting matchups, including Mark Briscoe taking on The Butcher, Anna Jay facing Trish Adora, Kyle O’Reilly competing against an opponent to be announced, and a showdown between MxM Collection and Private Party.

