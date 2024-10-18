Bryan Danielson Scheduled for MRI to Assess Need for Neck Surgery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bryan Danielson previously stated that his next loss would mark the end of his full-time wrestling career, a moment that unfortunately came to fruition at AEW WrestleDream. Following his defeat for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley, Danielson faced a brutal assault from the Blackpool Combat Club, resulting in him being stretchered out of the arena, leaving his future in the sport uncertain.

Prior to WrestleDream, Danielson revealed in an interview that he began losing strength in his legs during his match against Kazuchika Okada on October 2, 2024, coinciding with AEW Dynamite's fifth anniversary. He had previously indicated the need for neck surgery to address ongoing health issues.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Danielson’s condition, focusing on his persistent neck problems. He reported that Danielson is scheduled for an MRI to evaluate the extent of the damage to his neck, which had already shown significant concerns.

The results of this MRI will be crucial in determining Danielson's future steps. Doctors will assess whether his condition has improved or deteriorated. Meltzer expressed hope that Danielson could avoid surgery through stem cell therapy, but should the damage be extensive, surgery may be unavoidable.

“Bryan Danielson is going to have an MRI done to see the damage on his neck. He had an MRI done not too long ago, and it showed damage all the way down his neck. What happens next depends on if the level of damage is the same as it was or if it has worsened. The hope is that he won’t need surgery and can heal up strong enough with stem cell treatment therapy. But if not, he’ll have to undergo surgery.”

Fightful Select reported that there are currently no definite plans for Danielson's return to wrestling, but his focus remains on his family and addressing his neck issues.