SPOILERS For AEW Battle of the Belts XII

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
All Elite Wrestling recorded their AEW Battle of the Belts XII special last night in Stockton, California. Results are as follows, courtesy of PWInsider:
- AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Kyle O’Reilly.
- Tag Team Match: Brian Cage and Lance Archer triumphed over Jack Cartwheel and Jon Cruz.
- AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match: Anna Jay defeated Mariah May to secure a future title shot.
SPOILERS For This Saturday's Episode Of AEW Collision (10/19/2024)
