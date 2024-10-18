WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
El Hijo Del Vikingo to Face “Speedball” Mike Bailey at TNA Bound For Glory 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2024

El Hijo Del Vikingo is set to compete at TNA Wrestling's biggest event of 2024.

This is already confirmed.

However, his opponent will be anything but ordinary.

During the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, “Speedball” Mike Bailey emerged victorious against Leon Slater in what TNA commentator Tom Hannifan labeled an “instant classic,” successfully defending his TNA X-Division Championship.

As Bailey celebrated in the ring, a video package was unveiled announcing a match between El Hijo Del Vikingo and “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

The announcement elicited audible gasps from the audience at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.

Be sure to join us on October 26 for comprehensive results from TNA Bound For Glory 2024 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.


