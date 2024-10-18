El Hijo Del Vikingo to Face “Speedball” Mike Bailey at TNA Bound For Glory 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

El Hijo Del Vikingo is set to compete at TNA Wrestling's biggest event of 2024.

This is already confirmed.

However, his opponent will be anything but ordinary.

During the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, “Speedball” Mike Bailey emerged victorious against Leon Slater in what TNA commentator Tom Hannifan labeled an “instant classic,” successfully defending his TNA X-Division Championship.

As Bailey celebrated in the ring, a video package was unveiled announcing a match between El Hijo Del Vikingo and “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

The announcement elicited audible gasps from the audience at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.

Be sure to join us on October 26 for comprehensive results from TNA Bound For Glory 2024 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.