WWE NXT Superstar Brinley Reece Falls Short in TNA iMPACT Debut Against Ash By Elegance on October 17

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2024

The liaison between TNA and WWE NXT made another appearance on TNA iMPACT.

WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace resumed her role as the intermediary between the two promotions during the October 17 episode, introducing another NXT talent for the second match of the night.

Joining her was fellow NXT Superstar Brinley Reece, who unfortunately fell to Ash By Elegance after a distraction from George Iceman.

Following the match, Ash By Elegance smeared lipstick across Reece's face, teasing her upcoming VIP Makeover Launch Party, which will showcase her makeover of Heather Reckless on next week's TNA iMPACT episode on October 24.


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #nxt #arianna grace #ash by elegance

