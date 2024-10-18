WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhino and Bob Ryder to Join TNA Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2024

Rhino and the late Bob Ryder are set to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame during Bound For Glory 2024.

In a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Rhino expressed his enthusiasm about this honor, stating, “I was very excited when I got the news and honored.”

He elaborated, “It’s one of those things where my hard work paid off, because I couldn’t do it all by myself. Guys like Tommy Dreamer helped me out early in my career, guiding me and always looking out for me. It was kind of like I’m his little brother, handsome little brother.”

Rhino also mentioned potential inductors, naming Tommy Dreamer, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and Scott D’Amore as his top choices.

