SPOILERS For This Saturday’s Episode Of AEW Collision (10/19/2024)

Below are the complete SPOILER results from the show:

- RUSH and The Beast Mortos defeated The Outrunners. After the match, FTR intervened to assist The Outrunners, who were under attack.

- House of Black triumphed over an undisclosed team in a trios match.

- Ricochet secured a victory against AR Fox. Following the match, he delivered a promo, asserting that he has yet to be pinned or submitted in AEW and is eager for an International Championship match against Konosuke Takeshita.

- Kris Statlander defeated Harley Cameron and subsequently called out Kamille, announcing that she would give Mercedes Mone a front-row seat.

- Daniel Garcia and Private Party emerged victorious against The Premiere Athletes.

- Orange Cassidy won against Bulk Bronson.

- Jamie Hayter defeated Brooke Havoc. After the match, Penelope Ford appeared on screen to explain her motivations for targeting Hayter, revealing that her last match was two years ago against her.

- Kyle Fletcher defeated Atlantis Jr.

- In the AEW Trios Championship Match, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC overcame Top Flight and Action Andretti. Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir then entered to join in the beatdown, while the Dark Order attempted to intervene but ended up on the receiving end of an assault. The show concluded with a significant brawl.