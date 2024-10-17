WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Hails GUNTHER as “My Guy” on Podcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2024

The Undertaker has expressed nothing but admiration for GUNTHER lately.

In a recent appearance on Booker T’s “Hall of Fame” podcast, the Deadman heaped praise on the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, referring to him as “my guy.”

Here are some highlights from the podcast:

On GUNTHER: “Well, GUNTHER is my guy. I talk about him on my show all the time. He’s a throwback. Doesn’t do anything crazy, he doesn’t do anything crazy. He chops the s**t out of you… But he didn’t do anything crazy. What he does is believable. Everything he does is believable. And he’ll shine you up, like a good heel should. It’s an easy blueprint, without doing anything that’s really stupid and makes the risk that much more.”

On when to push the envelope: “Now obviously, you’re right. There’s gonna be a lot of pushback. Well, it’s a different era, and these guys are willing to do that. Well I’m telling you, I pushed the envelope at certain times. But I made the things that I did that were dangerous, I always put them in a place where they meant something. There was a call for me to do something desperate, like the dive over the top.”

Tags: #wwe #gunther #undertaker #six feet under

