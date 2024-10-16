WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Star Provides Update on Potential In-Ring Return After Years Away

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2024

Former WWE Star Provides Update on Potential In-Ring Return After Years Away

Rycklon Stevens, known to WWE fans as Ezekiel Jackson and the final ECW Champion, has sparked rumors of a potential wrestling comeback after nearly a decade away from competition. Stevens recently shared a video of himself back in the ring, which has caught the attention of fans. He revealed that this was his first time taking a bump in years, fueling speculation about his return to the squared circle.

When a fan directly asked if he was making a comeback, Stevens replied that he was “currently just having fun.” Another fan mentioned the possibility of him appearing at the Royal Rumble 2025, to which Stevens again responded: “Just having fun.”

During his WWE career, Stevens became the last ECW Champion after defeating Christian in 2010 on the final episode of the show, though his reign was the shortest in the title's history. He also held the WWE Intercontinental Championship in 2011 for over 50 days.

Since leaving WWE in 2014, Stevens has wrestled sporadically for various promotions but has been largely absent from in-ring competition in recent years. His recent post, which included a photo of himself locking up with his son in the ring, shows that he still has a passion for wrestling. Stevens reflected on the moment, writing:

“Years ago I had to get on my knees to lock up with my son @rj_stephens_.. Saturday I got in the ring and looked across and saw a 6’ 2” 285lbs 19 year old #Monstar looking back at me, I had a rush of adrenaline and excitement!!! #meast vs monstar #prowrestling.”


