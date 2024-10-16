Joe Hendry Confirms Entry for Eurovision 2025 with Special Remix of "I Believe In Joe Hendry"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Joe Hendry has announced that he will be submitting a special version of his viral theme song, "I Believe In Joe Hendry," for the prestigious 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

The popular TNA Wrestling star revealed the news during an appearance on BBC Scotland Radio this week.

"It's official," Hendry shared on social media after his radio announcement. "As I confirmed on BBC Radio Scotland, about 4 months from now, we will submit: ‘I Believe In Joe Hendry (Eurovision Remix)’."

He further added, "In good time for the March deadline. No matter the outcome, this will be fun."