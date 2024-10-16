Bret Hart Talks Surprise WWE Return in Calgary: "It Was Really Special"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bret Hart recently reflected on his much-anticipated return to WWE television earlier this year, during an interview with The Wrestling Classic. During the sit-down conversation, "The Hitman" revealed the timeline of when he learned about his WWE Raw appearance in Calgary on September 9, 2024.

“Maybe four, five days ahead of time,” Hart shared. “They called and asked me if I wanted to go down, and I was like, ‘What else am I doing?’”

Hart went on to describe the experience as particularly meaningful, saying, “It was really special. I didn’t expect that kind of reaction. Of course, it’s been a long time since I walked out in front of a Calgary crowd.”

During the interview, Hart also touched on an amusing moment from his segment with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on that same episode of Raw. GUNTHER jokingly revealed that Bill Goldberg, not Bret Hart, was his favorite wrestler growing up.

“I think Bill got off light,” Hart responded with a smirk.