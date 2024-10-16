WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carlito Credits John Cena for Inspiring His WWE Finishing Move

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2024

In a recent episode of WWE’s digital series WWE Retrospective, Carlito, a member of The Judgment Day, reflects on some of the most iconic moments from his wrestling career.

The former ‘Carlito Caribbean Cool’ reminisces about several key moments, including his debut victory over John Cena, sharing the ring at WrestleMania with legends like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and more.

During the episode, Carlito reveals that John Cena played a pivotal role in the development of his signature finishing move, the “Backstabber.”

“I took a liking to the backstabber,” Carlito shared. “I remember Cena was one of the first ones to point it out to me. He goes, ‘Man, that looks like a great move, you should use it as a finisher.’”

Though Carlito was initially hesitant, he explained that Cena's encouragement led him to embrace the move. “I was like, ‘Eh,’ but he kept pushing me to try it, so I was like, ‘Alright.’ Nobody else was doing a move like that, so it just took off from there.”

Watch the full 18-minute episode of WWE Retrospective featuring Carlito on YouTube.


