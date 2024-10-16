WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Teases Future WWE Opponent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2024

Logan Paul has been absent from WWE action since his defeat to LA Knight at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event, where he lost the United States Championship. On a recent episode of his podcast, Logan hinted at a future return and discussed a potential new opponent, Jacob Fatu, while offering high praise for the rising star.

"Very clear rising star. He’s one of the only guys who really stands out to me. I think everyone else sees it. While I recognize his greatness, part of me also thinks, he’s on my list. I will be wrestling him in the near future and we’re going to be going at it. I sort of see him as competition. I promise you, we’re going to go fucking crazy. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but it’s inevitable,” Logan said during the podcast.

As of now, there is no official word on when Logan Paul will return to WWE television.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #logan paul

