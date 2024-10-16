GCW Partners with Triller for New Digital Media Deal

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has reportedly finalized a new agreement with Triller, securing the continuation of their event broadcasts on the popular streaming platform. According to a report from Fightful Select, the deal spans two years, solidifying GCW’s presence on Triller, where they first partnered in 2022.
In addition to GCW, Triller streams a variety of independent wrestling promotions and is home to pay-per-view events from major organizations like AEW and TNA, making it a key platform for wrestling fans.
