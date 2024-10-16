WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW Partners with Triller for New Digital Media Deal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2024

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has reportedly finalized a new agreement with Triller, securing the continuation of their event broadcasts on the popular streaming platform. According to a report from Fightful Select, the deal spans two years, solidifying GCW’s presence on Triller, where they first partnered in 2022.

In addition to GCW, Triller streams a variety of independent wrestling promotions and is home to pay-per-view events from major organizations like AEW and TNA, making it a key platform for wrestling fans.

