Legendary WCW Tag Team "Stars & Stripes" Buff Bagwell & The Patriot Have New Retro Style Action Figures Available for Pre-Order

The Wrestle-Something Wrestlers line is independently released wrestling figures that are in the style of the Hasbro line that the WWE had from 1989 to 1996. The line was, for many fans, their introduction into prow wrestling toy collecting but saw far fewer stars produced in those days than presently are made with the current WWE lines. Therefore, a lot of stars were left out that worked for WWE... And, some didn't work for WWE at the time but would fit in so nicely in a retro fans collection. In this case, they bring you the former "Stars and Stripes" tag team who were in WCW in 1994.

"The Patriot" Del Wilkes was a wrestling legend who first made national TV as The Trooper in the AWA during its final run on ESPN. Not long after, the South Carolina native would invade Dallas as The Patriot in the Global Wrestling Federation. The Patriot would remain his persona thrughout his wrestling days seeing him succeed on a mid-card level in WCW paired with Marcus Bagwell as the tag team of Stars and Stripes for much of 1994. The Patriot would achieve main event status in All Japan Pro Wrestling and even headline WWE pay per views as he was involved in a feud with the legendary Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Del WIlkes passed away a few years ago but fans will never forget the man who brought the Kurt Angle theme song to WWE TV years before the Olympic Gold Medalist made his debut.