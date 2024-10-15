Full Card Announced for NJPW's Royal Quest IV in London

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The full card for NJPW's return to the United Kingdom has been confirmed ahead of this weekend's highly anticipated event.

Royal Quest IV will take place at the Crystal Palace Indoor Sports Centre in London this Sunday (October 20). The main event features the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, where newly crowned champion Zack Sabre Jr. will battle SANADA in a must-see matchup.

Sabre claimed his first IWGP World Heavyweight title after defeating Tetsuya Naito at King of Pro Wrestling on Monday. The bout between Sabre and SANADA was already scheduled for Royal Quest, but it was initially set as a non-title match, contingent on the outcome of Sabre’s match against Naito. Now, with Sabre as the reigning champion, the stakes are higher than ever.

Both Shota Umino and Shingo Takagi have expressed interest in challenging Sabre for the IWGP title. However, Sabre made it clear that SANADA would be his first challenger. Should Sabre retain the championship against SANADA, his next defense is slated for Power Struggle on November 4 against Takagi. If SANADA emerges victorious, Umino will be the next in line for a title shot.

The Royal Quest IV event will feature a total of 10 matches. Fans can catch the action live in English on RevPro On Demand and in Japanese on NJPW World, with an English commentary version to follow later on NJPW World.

NJPW Royal Quest IV (Sunday, October 20) — Full Card:

- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. SANADA

- NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii

- Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. Ryohei Oiwa, Robbie Eagles & Mascara Dorada

- David Finlay vs. TAKA Michinoku

- Shota Umino vs. Callum Newman

- Yota Tsuji vs. Drilla Moloney

- Kosei Fujita vs. Michael Oku

- Mina Shirakawa & Kanji vs. Dani Luna & AZM

- Taiji Ishimori & mystery partner vs. Joe Lando & Danny Black

- Kickoff match: Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube vs. Brendan White & Danny Jones