NJPW Announces Teams for Super Junior Tag League 2024 Ahead of Next Week's Kickoff

With the tournament set to begin next week, NJPW has officially unveiled the teams for the highly anticipated Super Junior Tag League 2024.

The Super Junior Tag League will be held over the course of eight events, beginning on October 24 and culminating on November 2. The finals will take place at NJPW Power Struggle on Monday, November 4. This year’s tournament will feature 12 teams divided into two blocks, A Block and B Block, with six teams competing in each.

A Block:

Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney

SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita

Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia

Tiger Mask & Capitan Suicida

B Block:

KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

TJP & Francesco Akira

YOH & Rocky Romero

The DKC & Ninja Mack

Taiji Ishimori and a mystery partner (to be revealed at NJPW Royal Quest this Sunday)

Paris De Silva & Jude London

KUSHIDA & Knight are now the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, having captured the titles by defeating Connors & Moloney at the recent King of Pro Wrestling event. If KUSHIDA & Knight do not emerge victorious in the Super Junior Tag League, the winning team is expected to earn a shot at their championships.

The Australian duo of De Silva & London, known as The Velocities, will be making their official NJPW debut in this tournament. They have previously appeared on NJPW Tamashii shows in Oceania.

TJP & Akira, last year’s Super Junior Tag League winners, are back and looking to repeat their success.