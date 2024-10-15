WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IWGP World Title Match and Five More Confirmed for NJPW Power Struggle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 15, 2024

NJPW Power Struggle, set for November 4, 2024, at EDION Arena in Osaka, will feature five confirmed matches and an IWGP World Title defense, though the champion and challenger are still undecided.

The card includes the Super Junior Tag League Finals and IWGP Global Champion David Finlay defending against Taichi. Finlay’s match was set up after his King of Pro Wrestling victory over Hirooki Goto, with Taichi stepping in to defend Yuya Uemura.

Zack Sabre Jr., the new IWGP World Champion, will defend his title at Royal Quest against SANADA on October 20. At a press conference, both Shingo Takagi and Shota Umino interrupted, staking claims for a future title shot. A drawing was held to determine the potential challenger for Power Struggle: if Sabre retains, he faces Takagi; if SANADA wins, he defends against Umino.

Additionally, Master Wato, returning from injury, will challenge IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion DOUKI, while Hiroshi Tanahashi & El Phantasmo will battle EVIL & Ren Narita following Tanahashi's retirement announcement. IWGP Tag Team Champions Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste will also defend against HENARE & Great-O-Khan.

NJPW Power Struggle Lineup for November 4, 2024:

- IWGP World Title Match: Either Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shingo Takagi or SANADA vs. Shota Umino

- Super Junior Tag League Finals

- IWGP Global Champion David Finlay vs. Taichi

- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion DOUKI vs. Master Wato

- IWGP Tag Team Champions TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) vs. HENARE & Great-O-Khan

- Hiroshi Tanahashi & El Phantasmo vs. EVIL & Ren Narita


