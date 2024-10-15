WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Former ROH COO Joe Koff Passes Away

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 15, 2024

Former ROH COO Joe Koff Passes Away

We are saddened to report the passing of former Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer, Joe Koff.

Koff joined Ring of Honor as COO in September 2011 after Sinclair Broadcasting acquired the promotion. He continued in his role until 2023, when Tony Khan took over ownership of the company.

Before his tenure at Ring of Honor, Koff had a distinguished career with Sinclair Broadcasting, starting in January 2003. He held the position of Senior Vice President of Training and Development, contributing significantly to the company's success.

On behalf of everyone at WNS, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Joe Koff's family and friends during this difficult time.


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #joe koff

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89816/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π