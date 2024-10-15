Former ROH COO Joe Koff Passes Away

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

We are saddened to report the passing of former Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer, Joe Koff.

Koff joined Ring of Honor as COO in September 2011 after Sinclair Broadcasting acquired the promotion. He continued in his role until 2023, when Tony Khan took over ownership of the company.

Before his tenure at Ring of Honor, Koff had a distinguished career with Sinclair Broadcasting, starting in January 2003. He held the position of Senior Vice President of Training and Development, contributing significantly to the company's success.

On behalf of everyone at WNS, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Joe Koff's family and friends during this difficult time.