Update on AEW Content Availability on MAX Streaming Service Under New Media Rights Deal

Earlier this month, AEW officially confirmed a new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided an update on the availability of AEW content on the MAX streaming service.

“About the AEW deal and if the pay-per-view library will go up on MAX. The answer’s yes. It may not all be up immediately. All the AEW archives will be up on MAX next year. They go to MAX on January 1st, it’s not like all these archives will, all these episodes of Dynamite and Collision will be up on MAX.

They will be slowly rolled out as will the pay-per-views. But in time yes, the entire library will be on MAX. That’s one of the reasons they got $185 million a year, it’s not just – it is for new programming, Dynamite and Collision, but the entire library being on MAX is part of that deal.”