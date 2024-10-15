WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Janel Grant's Legal Team Challenges Dr. Carlon Colker in Medical Records Dispute

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 15, 2024

Janel Grant's Legal Team Challenges Dr. Carlon Colker in Medical Records Dispute

Janel Grant’s legal team has filed a motion opposing Dr. Carlon Colker, the physician and owner of Peak Wellness, Inc. Previously, Colker and Peak Wellness, Inc. had filed a motion to dismiss Grant’s attempts to access her medical records.

Grant’s legal representatives issued the following statement:

“(Vince) McMahon, who was in direct contact with Dr. Colker, obtained access to Ms. Grant’s private medical records and dictated her treatments. A physical therapist at Peak Wellness joined McMahon in the repeated sexual abuse of Ms. Grant, including one instance in which McMahon defecated on Ms. Grant’s head and forced her to continue engaging in a sexual act with the Peak Wellness employee.”

The attorneys for Grant are requesting that Colker and Peak Wellness, Inc. provide the following categories of medical and billing records:

  • Ms. Grant’s electronic medical records and associated metadata
  • Documentation of Peak Wellness’ recordkeeping and billing procedures
  • Payment records related to Ms. Grant’s treatment
  • Payment arrangements between Dr. Colker, McMahon, and/or WWE
  • Information on the purpose and nature of Ms. Grant’s treatments
  • Communications between Dr. Colker and McMahon regarding Ms. Grant
  • Details on Dr. Colker’s role in referring Ms. Grant’s attorney for an NDA negotiation

 

Grant's legal team also filed a pre-action discovery petition against Colker and Peak Wellness, Inc., alleging that she was referred to the clinic by Vince McMahon in November 2019 while working for WWE. She claims she received undisclosed treatments, including pills and I.V. infusions. In response, Colker and Peak Wellness, Inc. denied any wrongdoing, citing harm to his name and reputation due to the allegations, which led him to file for discovery against Grant back in August.


