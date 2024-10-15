WWE NXT on The CW: Preview of Tonight’s Show from Orlando, FL

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 15, 2024

WWE NXT makes its return on The CW Network this evening.

Scheduled for 8/7c, NXT returns home to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show:

- Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans (No. 1 Contender)

- Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King (Gentleman’s Duel)

- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

- Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice

- Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland

- Tony D’Angelo NXT North American Championship Celebration

- The Halloween Havoc Wheel returns