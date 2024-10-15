WWE NXT on The CW: Preview of Tonight’s Show from Orlando, FL

WWE NXT makes its return on The CW Network this evening.
Scheduled for 8/7c, NXT returns home to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show:
- Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans (No. 1 Contender)
- Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King (Gentleman’s Duel)
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair
- Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice
- Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland
- Tony D’Angelo NXT North American Championship Celebration
- The Halloween Havoc Wheel returns
Who will punch their ticket to #HalloweenHavoc when @WesLee_WWE, @WWEJeVonEvans and @OfficialEGO face off in a No. 1 Contenders Triple Threat Match NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT?— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 11, 2024
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/UKfEhxvsum
