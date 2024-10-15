WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AJ Styles Gives Update on His Foot Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 15, 2024

During the October 4th episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles made his highly anticipated return to face Carmelo Hayes.

However, the match was halted when Styles reportedly sustained a "mid-foot ligament sprain."

On Monday, Styles took to Twitter to address a fan who suggested he wasn't genuinely injured. In his response, the Phenomenal One confirmed that he is indeed dealing with a Lisfranc injury.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 15, 2024 02:28PM


