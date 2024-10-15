AJ Styles Gives Update on His Foot Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the October 4th episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles made his highly anticipated return to face Carmelo Hayes.

However, the match was halted when Styles reportedly sustained a "mid-foot ligament sprain."

On Monday, Styles took to Twitter to address a fan who suggested he wasn't genuinely injured. In his response, the Phenomenal One confirmed that he is indeed dealing with a Lisfranc injury.

It’s called a Lisfranc injury. Look it up, it sucks! I thought when I took off my boot. I would have a bone sticking out of my foot. https://t.co/7eEHiHC0Zg — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 15, 2024