AJ Styles Gives Update on His Foot Injury

During the October 4th episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles made his highly anticipated return to face Carmelo Hayes.
However, the match was halted when Styles reportedly sustained a "mid-foot ligament sprain."
On Monday, Styles took to Twitter to address a fan who suggested he wasn't genuinely injured. In his response, the Phenomenal One confirmed that he is indeed dealing with a Lisfranc injury.
It’s called a Lisfranc injury. Look it up, it sucks! I thought when I took off my boot. I would have a bone sticking out of my foot. https://t.co/7eEHiHC0Zg— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 15, 2024
Bingo, as the kids say….I’m cooked! https://t.co/1RHB4zcJqr— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 15, 2024
