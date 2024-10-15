WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Declares “NOBODY IS SAFE” as Jon Moxley Is Set for 10/16 Dynamite in San Jose, CA.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 15, 2024

The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is coming together.

As previously mentioned, AEW has confirmed the return of Adam Cole to television, alongside a matchup featuring Shelton Benjamin taking on Lio Rush for the post-WrestleDream 2024 episode this Wednesday, October 16.

In a recent update, AEW has announced that the new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be appearing live on the October 16 show, with a warning that “NOBODY IS SAFE.”

Additionally, Mercedes Mone will face Queen Aminata for the TBS title during this week’s episode.


