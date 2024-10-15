AEW Declares “NOBODY IS SAFE” as Jon Moxley Is Set for 10/16 Dynamite in San Jose, CA.

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is coming together.

As previously mentioned, AEW has confirmed the return of Adam Cole to television, alongside a matchup featuring Shelton Benjamin taking on Lio Rush for the post-WrestleDream 2024 episode this Wednesday, October 16.

In a recent update, AEW has announced that the new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be appearing live on the October 16 show, with a warning that “NOBODY IS SAFE.”

Additionally, Mercedes Mone will face Queen Aminata for the TBS title during this week’s episode.