WWE Monday Night Raw Results (October 14, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, October 14, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight on RAW - Rhea Ripley starts the show by calling out Liv Morgan, Kofi Kingston battles Bron Breakker, R-Truth and The Miz go head to head, the Women's Tag Team Titles are on the line as the champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill square off against Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky from Damage CTRL, Cody Rhodes is back on RAW, plus more!

Join me for the live results when the show airs.

RAW opens with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill walking backstage, as well as Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane entering the arena. Gunther, and Ludwig Kaiser drive into the parking lot and we see Cody Rhodes exiting his bus and we follow Rhea Ripley backstage as she makes her way to the ring. Welcome to RAW!

Ripley gets in the ring to address her ongoing battle with Liv Morgan. We see clips from Bad Blood and Smackdown. Ripley gets on the mic and says this isn't ending and she still has unfinished business with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. She calls out Liv and Raquel but instead Tiffany Stratton comes out with her MiTB briefcase. Stratton is here because she has a message from Nia Jax. Stratton tells Ripley to stay out Jax's business or she'll have a big problem. Ripley says she doesn't have time for this as it isn't Tiffy Time. Both women get in each other's faces until Rodriguez and Morgan crash the party. Rodriguez takes out Stratton and Morgan goes after Ripley. They use Stratton's briefcase to take out both ladies.

We cut to a video package promoting the WWE Women's Tag Title Match between Damage CTRL and Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Adam Pearce is backstage and Rhea Ripley comes by and says she wants Liv and Raquel tonight. Pearce tells her that she needs a partner for the match. Tiffany Stratton comes by and says Nick Aldis would never let something like this happen to her. Pearce suggests Stratton as Ripley's partner. Ripley agrees.

Match 1 - WWE Women's Tag Title Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill(c) -vs- Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane)



Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson are shown in the audience to watch this match. Cargill and Belair are already in the ring, as Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane make their way to the ring. The bell rings, Sky and Cargill start the match and Cargill sends Sky to the mat with a shove. Sky dropkicks Cargill who then takes Sky down and tags Belair. The tag champs double team Sky and get a near fall. Belair slams into Sky in the corner and tries for a suplex but Sky counters and tags out. Damage CTRL double team Belair and knock Cargill outside the ring. Sky gets taken out outside the ring by Cargill who then gets smoked by a cross body by Sane to the outside and we cut to commercial.

Back in the ring, Sky has Belair in a headlock and Belair counters to a bridging pin for a near fall. Sky then drills Belair but Belair comes back with a huge spear on Sky. Both women go tag out. Sane hits Cargill with chops and an elbow. Sane gets Cargill in a choke hold. Sane goes for a crossbody but Jade catches Sane and hits a back breaker. Cargill hits a powerbomb on Sane but Sky breaks the pin. Cargill tags out and the champs try to double team but miss. Sane sends Cargill out of the ring and tags Sky who hits a missile dropkick on Belair. Sky throws Sane onto Belair who hits an elbow on Belair. Sky covers for a two count and then heads to the top rope and misses with a moonsault. Outside the ring, Belair and Cargill take out Sane and then get into the faces of the Meta-Girls. Sky hits a springboard moonsault on the champs. Sky then gets into the faces of the Meta-Girls and Lash Legend punches Sky. Sky gets back in the ring and Belair hits the KOD for the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor approach Adam Pearce. Balor demands a rematch with Damian Priest. Pearce says they need to defend their titles so he's setting a tournament to find challengers for them. Pearce leaves and the rest of Judgement Day comes by and Liv Morgan and ask when Balor gets his rematch and introduces Raquel Rodriguez to Judgement Day and it looks like Carlito is smitten with her.

A video package for American Made who put the roster on notice as they're American heroes and they have a mission to show the world what it means to be American Made.

A video package for Bron Breakker plays where he addresses his actions towards Jey Uso. He says Uso disrespected him and that's why he turned on Uso.

Adam Pearce sits down with Bronson Reed last Saturday. Pearce tells him that Reed has made a name of himself, but Reed's actions put WWE at risk. Reed apologizes and says if it wasn't for Rollins he would have beaten Braun Strowman. Reed asks for a match against Seth Rollins because Reed wants the spotlight to show Pearce he's a top guy.

Match 2 - World Tag Team Championship Tournament 1st Round Match: Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis) w/Maxxine Dupri -vs- The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar)



Ivar and Otis start the match and Otis takes down Ivar with some clothesline and tags in Tozawa. Tozawa is slammed by Ivar and Erik is tagged in and they double team Tozawa. Erik takes out Otis and tags in Ivar who squishes Tozawa. Otis comes back and takes down Erik and goes for the Caterpillar but Ivar kicks him. Tozawa hits a missile drop kick but then gets taken down by Erik. Erik holds up Tozawa and Ivar comes off the top rope and squishes Tozawa for the win.

Winners: The War Raiders

Seth Rollins is backstage and Adam Pearce comes up to him and tells him he's apprehensive about giving Reed his match against Rollins. Pearce says Rollins has been injured and it worries Pearce. Rollins says he signed up for this so give him this match against Reed. Rollins says there is a reason he's on top in the WWE, because he slayed beasts and conquered kings and he needs this fight because it'll keep him on top.

We come back from a commercial break to Cody Rhodes making his way to the ring. Rhodes says he's a traditionalist and he's honoured to be in a city with so much wrestling history. He says there has been recent history and something special happened in this ring not too long ago that changed his life for the better. He says it was here when everyone first heard "We want Cody". He thanks St. Louis for the love and support. Gunther comes out and interrupts Rhodes. Gunther gets on the mic and says he would usually come down and cut down his opponent but there isn't much he can say about Rhodes that is negative. He says for the last little bit, Rhodes is carrying the WWE. Gunther says he has a lot of respect for Rhodes - but Rhodes loves to be everyone's darling. It's why Owens attacked him, everyone's friend is no one's real friend. Gunther asks Rhodes to bring his best to Crown Jewel. Rhodes says what Gunther thinks is his weakness it's actually his strength. Rhodes says Gunther throws everything at his opponents but they come back and he breaks. Rhodes says Gunther is a workhorse and he respects Gunther but he's never gone one on one with Rhodes. Gunther calls Rhodes a secondary champion. Rhodes says Gunther is now a frightening beast and calling Rhodes a secondary champion makes no sense as he defeated the most dominated champion in WWE history and he's already slain a frightening beast. Rhodes puts his hand out and Gunther shakes his hand and leaves.

We are taken back to last week where Xavier Woods lost to Jey Uso and Woods' attitude towards Uso and Bron Breakker taking out Uso, Kofi Kingston and Woods.

Backstage, Kingston tells Woods that if the roles were reversed, Uso would have helped them. Woods is upset that Kingston is calling all the shots.

A video package for Dragon Lee plays.

Match 3: Kofi Kingston -vs Bron Breakker



Kingston is out first, followed by Breakker. The bell rings and Kingston attacks Breakker and beats on him in the corner. Breakker comes flying out of the corner and knocks Kingston down. Breakker continues to beat down Kingston and punches him in the corner. Kingston is thrown into the opposite turnbuckle with a powerful Irish whip and Breakker tries for another but Kingston hits a springboard drop kick. Kingston tries to use his speed to get the best of Breakker but he flattens Kingston and sends him outside the ring and we cut to commercial break.

Back in the ring, Breakker has Kingston in a chokehold and Kingston elbows his way out of the hold. Breakker punches Kingston and tries to charge at him into the turnbuckle but Kingston moves and Breakker goes shoulder first into the turnbuckle. Kingston hits Breakker and hits a springboard crossbody for a one count. Kingston hits the Boom drop on Breakker and goes for Trouble in Paradise but Breakker moves out of the way. Kingston hits the SOS for a two count and Breakker is now clobbering Kingston in the corner. Kingston kicks Breakker in the temples and gets on the top rope and jumps and is caught and Breakker hits a belly to belly. Breakker hits a spear on Kingston and covers for the win.

Winner: Bron Breakker

After the match, Breakker goes to do more damage on Kingston but Xavier Woods comes down to make the save and Breakker leaves the ring. As Woods is checking on Kingston, Breakker comes back and hit Woods which makes Jey Uso come out and superkick Breakker and then hits a spear on Breakker. Breakker tries to come back in the ring, and Uso knocks him back down.

Rhea Ripley is backstage and Damian Priest comes by and asks if she wants him to come out with her. She says she's good and that Priest has taken care of The Judgement Day and it's now time for him to get his title back. Priest says as long as Ripley has beef with The Judgement Day he does as well but she's right and he needs to be champ again.

Jey Uso walks backstage and walks into his change room and Jimmy Uso is there and asks if he has a second, and Jey turns around and walks away.

Match 4: R-Truth -vs- The Miz



Truth is already in the ring when The Miz makes his way to the ring. The bell rings and R-Truth goes for a handshake and The Miz shakes his hand and before they lock up, The Final Testament come out distracting Miz allowing Truth to roll up The Miz for the win.

Winner: R-Truth

After the match, Truth leaves the ring and Karrion Kross tells AOP to get Truth and they do and throw him back in the ring and The Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale.

Backstage, Jimmy Uso is looking for Jey Uso. He finds Jey and asks him to please listen and Jey says he said no, and to get out of his face.

Match 5: Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton -vs- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez



Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton come out first and Ripley is not impressed with Stratton. Morgan and Rodriguez come out next and the bell rings. Ripley and Morgan start the match and Morgan slaps Ripley and Ripley headbutts Morgan and throws her around the ring. Morgan tags out to Rodriguez and Ripley and Rodriguez circle each other. Tiffany tags herself in and flips around the ring. Rodriguez grabs Stratton and Stratton sends her out of the ring. Ripley tries to get at Rodriguez and Stratton gets into Ripley's face. This allows Rodriguez to throw Morgan over the ropes and onto Ripley and Stratton and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Morgan suplexes Stratton and covers for a two count. Morgan kicks Stratton in the corner and chokes her out. Rodriguez tags in and Morgan and Rodriguez throw eachother into Stratton. Rodriguez hits a vertical suplex and covers for two. Rodriguez hammers on Tiffy's back and connects with some punches. Rodriguez hit a backbreaker and slaps her in a stretch submission. Stratton kicks her way out of the hold and Rodriguez uppercuts Stratton. Rodriguez covers for a two count. Stratton tags in Ripley and Rodriguez tags in Morgan. Ripley makes quick work of Morgan and drop kicks Rodriguez off the apron. Ripley kicks Morgan in the face and hits the Riptide but Rodriguez breaks the count. Ripley throws Rodriguez out of the ring and tags in Stratton who goes to hit a moonsault on Morgan but misses. Ripley tries to hit The Riptide on Rodriguez but Nia Jax comes by and takes out Ripley.

Winners: Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton by DQ

Jax gets in the ring to check on Stratton and Ripley comes in and grabs Jax and Morgan comes and hits Ripley. Jax then beats up Morgan and hits the AnNIAlator. Jax tells Stratton to cash in and right before she can, Dirty Dom runs down and pulls Morgan out of the ring. Tiffy and Jax stand in the ring and stare down Rodriguez, Dom and Liv as they retreat and the show goes off the air.