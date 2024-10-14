The Young Bucks Confirm Return to NJPW for Wrestle Dynasty

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Young Bucks are set to return to Japan.

During today’s NJPW King of Pro Wrestling event, a video was shown featuring Matthew and Nicholas Jackson announcing their participation in Wrestle Dynasty, scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2025, at The Tokyo Dome.

Since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door shows, The Young Bucks have not competed for NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4, 2019, which was shortly after AEW's official announcement.

Wrestle Dynasty will occur the night after Wrestle Kingdom, featuring talents from NJPW, AEW, CMLL, ROH, and Stardom.

Recently, during Kenny Omega’s trip to Japan, he expressed to NJPW president Hiroshi Tanahashi his eagerness to perform on the show if he receives medical clearance.

“If they cleared me tomorrow, I would be back in the ring. There’s a lot I don’t know right now, but I’d absolutely love to be on a stage like Wrestle Dynasty.”