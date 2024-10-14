WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Live Events Results From Cardiff, Wales 10/13/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 14, 2024

WWE Live Events Results From Cardiff, Wales 10/13/24

WWE made a stop in Cardiff, Wales, for a non-televised live event on Sunday night, October 13, 2024.

Below are the complete results from the show, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (10/13/2024): CARDIFF, WALES

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker

- Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton

- Andrade defeated Santos Escobar

- WWE Women’s Title Champion Nia Jax defeated Bayley in a Cardiff Street Fight

- WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defeated Chad Gable

- Randy Orton & DIY defeated The Bloodline

- WWE United States Champion LA Knight pinned Shinsuke Nakamura

- WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match

Shinsuke Nakamura Announces Return to Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH

Shinsuke Nakamura, known as “The King of Strong Style,” is set to make his return to “The Land of the Rising Sun.” [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 14, 2024 01:28PM


Tags: #wwe #cardiff #wales #wwe live #uk #united kingdom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89805/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π