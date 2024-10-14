WWE Live Events Results From Cardiff, Wales 10/13/24

WWE made a stop in Cardiff, Wales, for a non-televised live event on Sunday night, October 13, 2024.
Below are the complete results from the show, courtesy of PWInsider.com:
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker
- Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton
- Andrade defeated Santos Escobar
- WWE Women’s Title Champion Nia Jax defeated Bayley in a Cardiff Street Fight
- WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defeated Chad Gable
- Randy Orton & DIY defeated The Bloodline
- WWE United States Champion LA Knight pinned Shinsuke Nakamura
- WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match
