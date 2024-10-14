MJF Responds to Bryan Danielson's 'Retirement' Announcement: "IDK, Whatever, F**k Off"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

MJF has expressed his thoughts on Twitter regarding Bryan Danielson’s loss at AEW WrestleDream 2024, which signifies the end of Danielson’s full-time in-ring career.

During the main event of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, Danielson lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. Although Danielson has announced that he is stepping away from full-time wrestling, he has not definitively stated whether this marks the last time fans will see him in the ring. There is a possibility he may continue to compete on a part-time basis, something AEW officials are optimistic about.

On Sunday, the ever-entertaining MJF took to Twitter to share his reaction to Danielson’s defeat, stating:

“Good career I guess. Idk whatever, f**k off.”

Before being confronted by the returning Adam Cole at WrestleDream 2024, MJF also attacked Daniel Garcia.