WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

MJF Responds to Bryan Danielson's 'Retirement' Announcement: "IDK, Whatever, F**k Off"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 14, 2024

MJF Responds to Bryan Danielson's 'Retirement' Announcement: "IDK, Whatever, F**k Off"

MJF has expressed his thoughts on Twitter regarding Bryan Danielson’s loss at AEW WrestleDream 2024, which signifies the end of Danielson’s full-time in-ring career.

During the main event of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, Danielson lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. Although Danielson has announced that he is stepping away from full-time wrestling, he has not definitively stated whether this marks the last time fans will see him in the ring. There is a possibility he may continue to compete on a part-time basis, something AEW officials are optimistic about.

On Sunday, the ever-entertaining MJF took to Twitter to share his reaction to Danielson’s defeat, stating:

“Good career I guess. Idk whatever, f**k off.”

Before being confronted by the returning Adam Cole at WrestleDream 2024, MJF also attacked Daniel Garcia.


Tags: #aew #mjf #bryan danielso

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89803/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π