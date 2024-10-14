Latest Backstage News on Bobby Lashley’s AEW Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bobby Lashley is anticipated to make his All Elite Wrestling debut very soon.

As reported by WrestlingHeadlines.com, Lashley has officially signed with AEW, and it is only a matter of time before he appears on television.

While many fans expected to see The Almighty One at WrestleDream on Saturday night, Fightful Select has confirmed that he was not present backstage at the event. AEW officials contemplated having Lashley debut during the pay-per-view but ultimately decided against it.

Multiple sources indicated that introducing Lashley at WrestleDream 2024, likely with an attack on Swerve Strickland, would detract from Bryan Danielson's loss to Jon Moxley. The company felt that having two beatdowns of hometown stars would not resonate well with the live audience.

It has been confirmed that Lashley’s debut in AEW is just weeks away, and he will be aligned with MVP and Shelton Benjamin upon his arrival.