New AEW International Champion Crowned at WrestleDream

At tonight's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Will Ospreay and Ricochet in a Triple Threat Match to capture the AEW International Championship.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW International Championship

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The pre-match video package for our next bout airs, setting the stage for the three-way showdown for the AEW International Championship between Will Ospreay, Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita.

When it wraps up, the theme for Takeshita hits and out comes "The Alpha" accompanied by Don Callis. Ricochet makes his way out, and then the reigning, defending AEW International Champion "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay. The bell sounds and off we go.

Ricochet and Ospreay take turns attacking Takeshita before turning their attention to each other, a flurry of offense that ends with a double superhero landing only for Takeshita to attack both men. He sends them to the outside, going after Ospreay first and then sending Ricochet to the barricade. Konosuke sets up a table that he grabs from under the ring, but Ospreay briefly goes after him before being sent away. The action eventually comes back to the ring, where Ricochet is able to fend off Takeshita before going for a dive to the outside.

Konosuke catches him in mid-air, but is no match for the added weight of a diving Ospreay crashing onto both guys. Ospreay brings Takeshita back into the ring for a flying forearm, but only gets a nearfall for his efforts. Ricochet enters the fray, sending the champ away before hitting a standing shooting star press for a nearfall of his own. Ospreay ends up leaving the ring as Ricochet gets sent to the corner by Konosuke, who catches Ricochet with a big forearm strike. Ricochet escapes a Blue Thunder Bomb, getting to the ropes as Opsreay leaps over him to go after Takeshita.

The action spills out to the ring apron as Takeshita and Ospreay go at it until Ricochet intervenes. All three men go at it until Takeshita catches Ospreay with a Death Valley Driver onto the apron, and Ricochet drives Konosuke down with a Meteora. Takeshita gets set up onto the table as Ricochet goes across the ring for speed, but Ospreay catches him with a Spanish Fly for a two-count.

Ricochet counters out of a Storm Breaker for a two-count, and sends the champ down for a backslide bomb to grab another two-count. After some more back-and-forth action, we see Ospreay get caught with a spinning kick by Ricochet, who lands a shooting star press off the top turnbuckle for the cover only for Takeshita to take advantage, getting a nearfall of his own in the end. Takeshita looks over at the table before bringing Ricochet to the apron for a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Ricochet fights him off with a stomp kick.

Konosuke counters out of a Vertigo, setting Ricochet up for a modified tombstone piledriver off the apron and through the table. Takeshita doesn’t get time to enjoy the moment as Ospreay sends him back into the ring, getting a nearfall once and then going for the cover before Callis pulls the ref out of the ring. Callis has a screwdriver in hand as he looks for revenge on Ospreay, but the champ sets him up for a Tiger Driver until a hooded figure rushes into the ring, attacking him with a screwdriver instead.

The figure reveals himself as Kyle Fletcher, and in the midst of all the confusion the champ gets laid out with a running knee strike by Takeshita. Callis wakes the ref up, getting him in the ring to make the count as Takeshita takes the win. With the victory, Takeshita is now your new AEW International Champion. After the match, Fletcher hits a Tiger Driver. Takeshita celebrates with his title.

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita