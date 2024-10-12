MJF & Adam Cole BOTH Make Their Returns at AEW WrestleDream

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight's All Elite Wrestling WrestleDream pay-per-view featured appearances from Adam Cole and former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

Coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

TNT Championship

"The Scapegoat" Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

After the women's world title bout wraps up, we gear up for our next match, which again features championship gold on-the-line. Katsuyori Shibata makes his way to the red with his trademark towel. He settles inside the squared circle and awaits the champ.

"The Scapegoat" Jack Perry heads out and the TNT Champion is ready for his latest defense. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Perry and Shibata lock up to get things started. Perry gets the early offensive advantage, sending Shibata into the corner and working him over.

Shibata fights back with a bunch of chops as the crowd comes to life. The two go at it before Shibata sends the champ to the corner for some more chops, but Perry evades a running dropkick to escape to the ring. This turns out to be a mistake however, as Shibata leaves the ring to hit him with a snap suplex against the apron.

When the action resumes in the ring, Shibata hits a few forearm strikes before connecting with a running dropkick in the corner. He sends Perry down with a snap suplex for a nearfall, rising to his feet to hit a few Kawata kicks on the champion. Perry heads to the corner, but is brought back to the center by Shibata. Perry catches him with a Snare Trap.

Shibata is able to escape, but the champ takes him down with a DDT before going to the corner. Shibata evades the knee, cinching in a sleeper hold on Jack instead. Perry is struggling to escape the hold and instead, gets Shibata’s shoulders onto the canvas. Shibata doesn’t quite realize his shoulders were down as he keeps the hold locked in, and as a result Perry pins Shibata.

The crowd was not happy about that. The ref confirms it after conferring with Shibata. Perry gets back up and blasts Shibata, before Daniel Garcia comes down for the save. MJF makes his way out to confront Garcia now. Perry catches Garcia by surprise and runs off with his title.

MJF goes after Garcia now, laying into him with some punches before grabbing a mic from ringside to mock him. He runs Garcia down for his “bidding war” before mocking the crowd. He says he’s glad Garcia said the Dynamite Diamond Ring was pawned off at a shop in Buffalo. He says he ended up finding it and vows to make him kiss it. Adam Cole's theme hits out of nowhere and the crowd goes wild. He runs out to make the save, sending MJF to the back and helping Garcia up.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Jack Perry