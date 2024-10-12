AEW WrestleDream Live Coverage & Results (10/12/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The following are the results of tonight's All Elite Wrestling WrestleDream pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Kicking off the pay-per-view card is "Switchblade" Jay White and "Hangman" Adam Page. After their respective ring entrances, the match gets underway as our pay-per-view opener. The two stare each other down before circling and locking up. Page sends White to the corner before Jay fights his way out.

Page sends him to the ropes but is met with a shoulder tackle by Jay and a dueling chant from the crowd. Jay sends him to the corner, but Page turns it around as he lays into the Switchblade with some hard strikes. Hammer throw sends White to the opposite corner, but Jay catches Page with a low dropkick before going after the Hangman’s legs. Page crawls to the ropes for a break, only to be driven into the bottom rope by White who leaves the ring to keep on the attack before re-entering for a two-count.

We see the action head to the apron as Page sends the Switchblade to the floor before bringing him back into the ring. Jay back to his feet, fighting back with some punches but Page is quick to retaliate with some elbow strikes that ground Jay to the mat. Page brings the Switchblade back to his feet for a chop, followed by a fall away slam into the corner for a nearfall. He takes Jay to the corner for some mounted punches, but White fights back to escape…only for Page to swing him around to the canvas for another nearfall.

Jay slowly gets to his feet, taking the punches of Page as he fights back with a right hand…but Page rattles him with a right hand of his own, sending the Switchblade back down. Page sends him to the ropes, but White stops his momentum before evading a Buckshot Lariat attempt. Jay goes to the corner, catching Page by surprise with a suplex into the corner before getting back up.

Page uses the turnbuckle to get back up, as Jay lays into him with some strikes…but Page escapes the Switchblade’s grasp! Not for long though, as Jay hits him with a DDT and gets the cover, only for Page to kick out. The two lock up as each looks for the upper hand. Jay catches Page for a suplex but the Hangman escapes, only to be driven down by Jay who lands a German suplex and bridges for a nearfall. White gets Page on the top turnbuckle now, but Page digs into the face of the Switchblade to fight him off.

White finds his footing however, responding with a chop that hangs the Hangman in a tree of woe…before leaving the ring for some chops to the chest of Page, digging his hands into Page’s face as an act of revenge. Page finally breaks free from the ropes as Jay gets onto the apron, only to be driven onto the hardest part of the ring with a Death Valley Driver from the Hangman.

Page looking for a Buckshot Lariat as Jay tries to keep him at bay, but the Hangman rattles him with some forearm strikes to take him down. White manages to retaliate with a dragon screw that sends Page to the floor…only for Page to respond with a powerbomb sending White onto the steel steps with a nasty thud. Jay gets to his feet as the ref tells Page to bring this match back in the ring, giving White a brief opening to attack before Page goes back on the attack.

Page has a belt in hand as the ref continues to get involved. This allows Jay to hoist Hangman up, where he dumps him knee-first onto the ramp. Jay crawls toward the ring. Page is trying to recover while the ref begins the count, but White breaks the count when he leaves the ring. White blasts Hangman with a big clothesline. Back inside the ring, White sends Page in the corner and unloads on him with a flurry of strikes.

Page fights back, but White blasts him down into the mat for a two-count. White goes for a Bladerunner, but Page avoids it. White hits a half-and-half suplex. He goes for Bladerunner again, but Page counters with Dead Eye. Page goes for a Buckshot Lariat, but leaps into the Bladerunner from White, who follows up with the pin for the win.

Winner: Jay White

AEW Women's Championship

"The Glamour" Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

The pre-match video package sets the stage for our second pay-per-view bout of the evening, which features a world title on-the-line. Willow Nightingale makes her way to the ring first, followed by reigning and defending AEW Women's Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first world title bout for AEW this evening. The two lock up and Nightingale hits a hip-toss for the first offense in the match. May fights back, sending Nightingale to the corner once more, but Willow cartwheels out of the way. Mariah attacks her on the rope, but Nightingale takes control and sends the champ into the turnbuckles.

May fights back and stomps away at Nightingale, before hitting a snap-mare. Mariah with the cover, but Willow kicks out. May follows up with a chin-lock, but Willow starts fighting back to her feet before the champ drives her down hard. Mariah follows up with a series of right hands, but the challenger fights back by biting the champ’s head.

This forces May to retreat quickly, before bringing Willow to her feet and to the ropes, but Nightingale sends her down to the canvas by her blond locks. Nightingale is in control now as she continues the attack, culminating in a big powerbomb for a near-fall. Mariah fights back with a German suplex, but Willow kicks out this time.

May looks for an Indian Death-lock! Willow fights back by going after the champion’s knee, leading to a set of strikes from Mariah before the challenger forces her shoulders down for a near-fall. Willow catches the champs head, slamming it against her knee before she escapes free.

May gets back into a comfortable offensive lead again. Nightingale avoids Storm Zero and tried another Pounce, but this time May hit a headbutt. May hits a Doctor Bomb. Both end up down and Nightingale gets up first. She lands with a big boot and a violent running DVD to the corner for a super close two-count.

May fights back, and looks for a corner head scissors, but Nightingale avoided it and tries for a powerbomb. Instead, May counters with a hurricanrana and than a charging knee strike. She follows that up with a Storm Zero for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's Champion: "The Glamour" Mariah May

TNT Championship

"The Scapegoat" Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

After the women's world title bout wraps up, we gear up for our next match, which again features championship gold on-the-line. Katsuyori Shibata makes his way to the red with his trademark towel. He settles inside the squared circle and awaits the champ.

"The Scapegoat" Jack Perry heads out and the TNT Champion is ready for his latest defense. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Perry and Shibata lock up to get things started. Perry gets the early offensive advantage, sending Shibata into the corner and working him over.