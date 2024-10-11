Mercedes Mone Set for NJPW Strong Style Evolved in California

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

When NJPW returns to California this December, Mercedes Mone will be in action. The NJPW Strong Women’s Champion is confirmed for NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2024, taking place on Sunday, December 15, at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach.

Alongside Mone, stars like Tetsuya Naito, Gabe Kidd, Shingo Takagi, Zack Sabre Jr., Hiromu Takahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Shota Umino, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero will also compete. Tickets go on sale today, October 11, at noon Pacific time.

Mone, who won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship in June, has successfully defended her title twice against Momo Watanabe and Emi Sakura. The next challenger for her title will be determined in a four-way match at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Lowell, Massachusetts this November, with AEW’s Anna Jay already confirmed as a participant.