Ricky Starks Calls Speculation About Leaving AEW an “Absolute” Compliment

Ricky Starks views the notion of wrestling outside of AEW as a significant compliment—an “Absolute” compliment, to be precise.

During a recent virtual signing with Highspots, the AEW star expressed his appreciation for those who speculate he might join another wrestling promotion. “Honestly, that’s so sweet that people would say that to me,” Starks shared. “I think it’s a compliment. A great thing to hear people care about me that much.”

When asked about his absence from AEW television, Starks admitted he wishes he had a more substantial explanation. “No. I’m healthy, I’m of sound mind and body,” he stated. “I’m capable to wrestle. Just, you know, not up to me. I get a lot of messages lately where people are like, hey, just checking in on you. Hope you’re doing well. Hope you’re mentally okay, and it’s so sweet. It means a lot to me because these people don’t know what’s going on, right? But yeah, I get a lot of messages, and every time I read ‘em, I tear up. Because people care, you know? I love them. I wish I could give an answer. I’m healthy, I’m ready to get back in the ring. I am in shape, obviously, always been in shape. Sometimes it isn’t up to me, I guess.”

Starks added, “I love wrestling, and I’m gonna figure out a way to do it one way or another. I at least think I owe fans some type of explanation to the best of my ability, to the best of my knowledge. Some people don’t want to believe that. I don’t give a f*ck. But, yeah, I wish I had more… a definitive answer, but sometimes, darkness is your only friend when you’re definitely trying to find the light.”