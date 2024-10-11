Three New Matches Confirmed for TNA Bound for Glory

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Hardys are set to challenge for the TNA Tag Team titles in a Full Metal Mayhem match, one of three new contests added to the Bound for Glory card. Announced during Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact, Matt and Jeff Hardy will face off against ABC’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey, as well as the TNA Tag Team Champions, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, at the event on Saturday, October 26.

Additionally, two more matches have been confirmed for Bound for Glory. The Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace, will defend her title against Masha Slamovich, a match also made official during Thursday’s Impact. Furthermore, a grudge match between Moose and Mike Santana has been added to the card.

Previously announced for the pay-per-view is a Monster’s Ball match where PCO will take on Matt Cardona, with two titles on the line. The TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth, will defend his championship against Joe Hendry.

Here is the updated lineup for TNA Bound for Glory:

- TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defends against Joe Hendry

- TNA Tag Team Champions Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards defend against Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy and Ace Austin & Chris Bey in a Full Metal Mayhem match

- TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Masha Slamovich

- Moose vs. Mike Santana

- TNA Digital Media & International Heavyweight Champion PCO defends against Matt Cardona in a Monster’s Ball match