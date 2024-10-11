Former WWE Star Sareee Defeats Nakajima to Claim Sukeban Title

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sareee is the new Sukeban World Champion!

At an event held at York Hall in London, England, on Thursday, the former WWE NXT Superstar defeated Commander Nakajima to claim the title. Nakajima, the inaugural champion, held the title for an impressive 309 days. This victory marks Sareee's first reign as champion.

In other news, Lady Frost is set to face Abadon in a Women’s Title Proving Ground match on next week’s episode of ROH TV on Honor Club. During Thursday night’s show, Frost accused Athena of being scared of Abadon, setting the stage for this highly anticipated match. If Frost emerges victorious, she will earn a shot at the ROH Women’s World Championship.

