WWE SmackDown Tonight: Preview for the Show in Greenville, S.C.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2024

WWE SmackDown returns tonight, bringing the aftermath of WWE Bad Blood 2024.

This two-hour episode of the blue brand, airing on the USA Network during prime time on Friday night, will feature the return of "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. Fans can also expect an update regarding Kevin Owens' attack on Cody Rhodes from WWE Bad Blood 2024.

In-ring action set for the October 11 episode in Greenville, South Carolina, includes LA Knight facing Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship, and a tag team match featuring Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair taking on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Latest Backstage Update on CM Punk's Anticipated WWE Return

CM Punk, known as "The Best in the World," is returning home to recuperate from the brutal match he faced against "The Scottish Warrior" at [...]

