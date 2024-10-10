TNA Impact Results (October 10, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are the complete TNA Impact results from Thursday, October 10, 2024. The following report is from f4wonline.

The NXTNA relationship continues on tonight’s TNA Impact as Sol Ruca and Wendy Choo will once again be in action.

Ruca will join Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich against Choo, Rosemary and Tasha Steelz.

In a three-way number one contender’s match for the X-Division title, it will be Leon Slater vs. Laredo Kid vs. Jason Hotch. The winner faces reigning champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey next Thursday.

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will give his thoughts as his title defense against Joe Hendry at this month’s Bound for Glory looms large.

In a clash of former TNA World Champions and fellow Canadians, Josh Alexander will take on Eric Young.

In a matchup of two teams vying for a Tag Team title shot, former champions ABC will take on Matt & Jeff Hardy.

Mike Santana will also be on the show after his recent street fight with the former Dirty Dango and his ongoing issues with The System.

Jordynne Grace, Sol Ruca & Masha Slamovich defeated Wendy Choo, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz (w/ Alisha Edwards)





We see a shot of the city of Nashville, TN. as Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt welcome us to the show. We shoot inside Skyway Studios and WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo and Rosemary make their way out to the ring for opening action. Tasha Steelz comes out next, accompanied by Alisha Edwards.



Masha Slamovich is out first for the opposition. After she settles inside the squared circle, WWE NXT Superstar Sol Ruca makes her way out to a big crowd reaction. Finally, “The Juggernaut” TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace heads to the ring and the first match of this week’s return episode is underway.



Kicking things off for their respective teams are Grace and Choo. Grace hits a side slam off the ropes and splashes onto Choo in the corner. She hits a world’s strongest slam and then a Vader bomb out of the corner for a two-count. The heel trio starts to take over.



Rosemary locks up Ruca in a submission through the ring ropes, but eventually releases the hold and tags in Steelz. Steelz picks up where Rosemary left off, taking it to Ruca, hitting a splash off the middle rope for a two-count. She locks her in a modified camel clutch as fans rally behind the WWE NXT Superstar.



Choo tags in and puts her boots on each side of Ruca’s head for a neck-snap. She slaps a front face-lock on her and squeezes away as a “Let’s go Ruca!” chant breaks out. Ruca fights her way free and crawls for the tag, but Rosemary tags in and she and Choo stop her.



They go for a double suplex, but Ruca floats over into a double-neckbreaker of her own. Rosemary runs into a big boot and back elbow from Ruca in the corner, who follows up with the death-defying Sol-Snatcher for a big crowd pop.



She finally makes the much-needed tag. Slamovich and Steelz come in and Slamovich takes over. Slamovich has it won, but Grace tags in and hits a Juggernaut Driver for the win. Slamovich didn’t seem happy.





Gia Miller Interviews Josh Alexander





Backstage, we see Josh Alexander talking with Sinner & Saint when in comes Gia Miller. Alexander says you can’t get a moments peace anywhere in this place. Miller brings up what Alexander did to Eric Young. He says it sounds more like a statement than a question, and tells her she’s supposed to be a reporter.



He then sends a message to Young ahead of their match tonight. He tells everyone to pull up a chair and watch a masterclass in him wiping the floor with a “TNA legend.” He tells Miller to hit the bricks and resumes his conversation with Sinner & Saint. The show heads into a commercial break.





Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry & First Class Talk TNA Bound For Glory 2024





When the show returns, we hear the creepy sounds of Nic Nemeth’s theme music. The TNA World Heavyweight Champion heads to the ring with a “Wanted Man” white jacket on and a smile on his face. He talks about being in a good mood because he’s the champ.



Nemeth says we know the main event for TNA Bound For Glory, because Joe Hendry beat Frankie Kazarian to earn his shot at the title. Fans chant “We believe!” and then we hear the epic sounds of Joe Hendry’s viral entrance tune.



Hendry comes out in a sport coat and a giant cheesy smile of his own on his face. He does the full entrance routine, including the wave, and then addresses the “We believe!” movement after talking about Nemeth being a champion everywhere he goes.



Nemeth says it sounds like a lot of people believe in Joe Hendry. He says they do, and Hendry is a good kid. He says he hopes there’s mutual respect. He says even Shawn Michaels believes in Joe Hendry. A small HBK chant starts and quickly dies down.



Hendry says he appreciates the kind words. He says there’s a lot of legends who believe in Joe Hendry, but there’s one who believes in Nemeth. He asks about John Layfield and whether or not the former JBL will get involved in their match. Nemeth cuts him off and says he doesn’t have to worry about that, only the man who steals the show every night for the past 20 years.



He says he doesn’t plan on losing this title anytime soon. As they stare each other down intensely, the theme for First Class hits and out comes AJ Francis and KC Navarro. Francis is confused at them claiming to be the main event of Bound For Glory, because First Class is the main event.



They’re nothing but money, money, money. He says they’re currently reporting live from Trashville, TN. (Think that’n was taken recently.) He brings up the country bumpkins in attendance and claims credit for making Joe Hendry. He says before he showed up he was a C+ player working the pre-show.



Fans chant “We believe!” and Francis responds, “And ya’ll believe BBQ sauce is toothpaste.” He says they didn’t care about Hendry until he began singing songs about him. Mr. T-N-AJ Francis. Hendry says he forgets which ones he’s talking about.



He sings “Can you please get fired!” And “You-are, you-are, banned from diving!” He asks which one was it. Francis says he came out to talk to Nemeth. He says he had respect for him, but the perpetual main event is always First Class. Nemeth teases a tag match right now, if only, he could find someone to be his partner.



Fans chant “We believe!” and then the mighty theme song for TNA’s Director of Authority plays and out comes Santino Marella. “Boys, boys boys …take it E-C!” Santino announces Nemeth and Hendry against clish-clash in the main event. Francis corrects him and says First Class. We head to another commercial break.





Ash By Elegance Gives Heather Reckless A Makeover





We return from the break to the back of Heather Reckless’ head in a chair in Ash by Elegance’s dressing room. She and George Iceman, and some other makeup people off-camera, go step-by-step insulting Heather’s looks and dress style while talking about ideas for ways to change her and make her over.





Josh Alexander defeated Eric Young





Back inside the Impact Zone, Josh Alexander’s theme hits and “The Walking Weapon” emerges alongside Sinner & Saint, collectively known now as The Northern Armory. They head to the back as Alexander heads to the ring. Eric Young’s cool entrance goes down next and it’s time for our next match of the evening.



Young gets off to a hot start. The action spills to the floor where Young chops the hell out of Alexander. As the action resumes in the ring, Alexander starts to take over. As he does, we head into a mid-match break. When we return, the commentators inform us it has been all Alexander in control of the action.



As the match continues, Young starts to slowly fight his way back into competitive form, until Sinner & Saint hit the ring, which leads to Alexander picking up the win. After the match, Alexander, Sinner & Saint all attack Young. They put his leg in a steel chair and crunch it with a top rope stomp. They leave Young laying as fans boo and Hannifan says, “That’s the REAL Walking Weapon.”





Jordynne Grace Looks For Masha Slamovich, Finds Something Else





Backstage, we see Jordynne Grace cleaned up, showered, and hair braided, looking for Masha Slamovich in various rooms. Gia Miller walks up and Jordynne asks if she’s seen her. They check another room and it looks like a dark room. Dark red lighting and tons of pictures all over the wall like a psycho stalker. Grace sees this and says, “Oh my god.” She walks off and we head to another commercial break.





Mike Santana Calls Out Moose





When the show returns, Mike Santana makes his way to the ring through the crowd. He gets on the mic and says this is the second time he’s talked to a camera to send a message to Moose. He tells him to prove he’s the man he says he is and come out here.



Moose’s theme hits and out he comes. He talks about buying the best security money can buy. He says Santana thinks he’s a tough guy because he comes from the streets. He says he’s just a dumb ass. Santana points out Moose’s security and says all it does is prove he’s nothing more than a “baby-boy-b*tch!” You can guess what chant followed.



Santana says he can smell the fear from all the way up in the ring. He says at one point in life, Moose was his. He says they’ve lived through the same struggles. They both had to create something from nothing. The only difference is, Santana still walks the same blocks he put in work on.



He walks side-by-side with the same people he came up with. He dares Moose to step through his top-flight security and prove he is the face of the franchise. Moose questions Santana’s claims that he forgot where he came from. He says he did forget where he came from, because he’s made himself a three-time champion. He did it by himself. Without any fans or anyone else. Just by trusting The System.



He says he can come down there and beat the hell out of him, like he’s done in the past. He says he’s learned when you’re good at doing something, you never do it for free. He says he’s a prize fighter and a box office attraction. He says the difference between them is he’s the face of the franchise, whereas Santana is nothing but a poor Puerto Rican kid from the projects.



Santana tries to rush him, but stops short when he sees all the security. The rest of The System attack him from behind. They have traded their U.S.A. colors for dark gray attire. Moose joins them in the ring as they continue to stomp out Santana. ABC’s theme hits and the duo of Chris Bey and Ace Austin hit the ring and brawl with The System.



Moose’s security hits the ring, and then The Hardys iconic entrance tune plays. Matt and Jeff Hardy hit the ring and fight off the security and help with The System brawl. The theme for TNA’s Director of Authority hits and out once again comes Santino Marella. Santino says it will be Moose vs. Mike Santana at Bound For Glory.





The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy) and ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) fight to a No Contest after The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) interferes





Santino also tells Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards of The System to keep an eye on The Hardys vs. ABC because it may have title implications for TNA Bound For Glory. He asks the crowd if they want to see The Hardys vs. ABC now. It’s coming up next. We head to a pre-match commercial break.



When we return, we see the action in progress. The Hardys take the early offensive lead, but Bey eventually fights his way back into competitive form. He hits a big splash and missile dropkick off the ropes to Jeff Hardy for a close two-count.



Matt tags in and things get competitive briefly before the two collide head-first. Both guys are down and each make the tag to their respective partner. Jeff Hardy is the one who comes in hot, hitting Austin with everything in his arsenal, including the split-leg-drop and seated dropkick.



The Hardys hit the Plot-Twist on Bey, which is a Twist of Fate and neck-breaker combo. The System hit the ring afterwards and attack, giving the referee no choice but to call for the bell.



Santino comes out and says despite their efforts, by the power “invested in him,” Edwards and Myers will face The Hardys and ABC in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the tag titles at Bound For Glory. After the match, we head to another commercial break.





Leon Slater defeated Laredo Kid and Jason Hotch (w/ John Skyler) to earn a shot at the TNA X-Division Championship



When the show returns, Laredo Kid makes his way to the ring for an X-Division Championship No. 1 Contender Three-Way bout. He settles in the ring and then Jason Hotch comes out with John Skyler cutting a promo as they walk to the ring. Leon Slater comes out last.



On special guest commentary for this one is the reigning TNA X-Division Champion and the man the winner of this match will face in a title tilt on next week’s show, “Speedball” Mike Bailey. As soon as the bell sounds, Laredo, Hotch and Slater are all over the place.



Laredo Kid hits a big splash to the floor for a big “TNA! TNA!” chant. Back in the ring, he hits a top-rope frog-splash on Slater for a close two-count. Hotch hits the ring and comes off the ropes with a leaping double stomp onto Slater and Kid for a two-count on each.



Slater fights into the lead and hits a wild 450 senton off the ropes and covers Hotch for the win. With the win, Slater earns a shot at Bailey’s X-Division title next Thursday night. The commentators hype the match and thank Bailey for joining them on the call. We head to another break before our main event.





Jordynne Grace’s Challenge Accepted By Masha Slamovich





When the show returns, as the commentators are setting the stage for our tag-team main event, they are caught off-guard by Jordynne Grace’s theme song. The TNA Knockouts Champion gets on the mic and says she can’t find Masha Slamovich backstage. She asks her to come here for one second.



Masha’s theme hits and out she comes. Grace brings up seeing Masha’s “Kill Wall” going back up and how she saw her face in a picture on it. Slamovich says Grace knew she had to keep her close. She says she was the only one who knew she spoke English. She says she kept it to herself so she could be the center of attention.



Slamovich accepts her challenge and says she’s going to become the Knockouts Champion at Bound For Glory and teach Grace what it’s like to live in her shadow. Masha hands her an envelope and walks off. Grace pulls out her picture which is marked. We head to another break.





Nic Nemeth & Joe Hendry defeated First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)



It’s main event time!



When we return, we see the First Class duo of AJ Francis and KC Navarro already in the ring, in the middle of cutting a promo talking trash about Nashville. Joe Hendry’s theme hits to cut them off and out he comes to a monster crowd reaction for the second time this evening.



Hendry gets on the mic and starts cutting a pre-match promo, but before he can say anything, Francis and Navarro attack him. After we hear the necessary unzipping that precedes the arrival of the champion every week, Nic Nemeth hits the ring to make the save.



We head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see the match already in progress, with Nemeth working over Navarro from the start. Francis grabs Nemeth’s hair and Navarro hits him with a Sling Blade to shift the momentum in the favor of First Class.



Francis tags in and picks up where Navarro left off, taking it to the TNA Champion. We see Francis dominate the action for a few minutes until finally Nemeth gets in some offense, which buys him enough time to make the much-needed tag to Hendry.



Hendry hits the ring to a ton of fan support, as loud “We believe!” chants break out. Hendry hoists Francis up, after struggling briefly, and Donkey Kong’s him onto the mat. Hendry hits Nemeth’s own Danger Zone move on Francis and tags in Nemeth. Nemeth hits a super kick but then Navarro makes a blind tag that he doesn’t see.



Navarro hits a missile dropkick on Nemeth. He goes for the Blessing in Disguise, but Nemeth counters with a super kick. Nemeth thought about Danger Zone, but instead used Hendry’s Standing Ovation finisher to take out Navarro. Nemeth follows up with a Fame-Asser for the win. Nemeth and Hendry celebrate their win. As Nemeth raises the title up, Hendry is seen taking a close look at it. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us and don’t forget to follow me on Twitter/X.



Next Week:

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Leon Slater (X-Division Title)

* Pick Your Poison: PCO vs. Rhino

* Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona