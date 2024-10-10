WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Calls Out Dave Meltzer Over AEW Profit Projections in Heated Exchange

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

Last week, AEW officially announced a new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. Longtime wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com shared insights on the potential profitability of AEW stemming from this deal:

“With a conservative model (factoring in no new intl deals and we’ve already seen a new one yesterday) and no additional TV deals, AEW next year will be more profitable than the entirety of WCW’s 13 years combined, then WWF from 1990-98 combined, and WWE every year from 2011 to 2017.”

In response, former WCW President Eric Bischoff took issue with Meltzer’s claims:

“Cool. Share the ‘in kind’ value within the license agreement against the current profit and loss statement and projections. You absolutely would have had to be able to analyze (or, in your case, have someone explain it to you) that detail, or you couldn’t possibly make such a statement. Unless, of course, you are full of shit. Which you prove every time you make such ridiculous statements. So which is it? Have you seen detailed P&Ls and forecasts from the LLC’s accountants? Or are you just full of shit? It’s a binary choice.”


Tags: #aew #wcw #eric bischoff #dave meltzer

