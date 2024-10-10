WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Wraps Up Filming for "Happy Gilmore 2," Returns to AEW Imminently

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

An update has emerged regarding MJF’s involvement in the upcoming Adam Sandler film, "Happy Gilmore 2."

The former AEW Champion was busy filming his part for the much-anticipated sequel throughout September and reportedly completed his scenes in the final week of the month.

MJF is expected to return to AEW television in the near future, although a specific date has yet to be confirmed.

In addition to his role in "Happy Gilmore 2," MJF has also secured a part in another major film featuring Justin Long and Ron Perlman.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #mjf #happy gilmore

