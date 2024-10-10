MJF Wraps Up Filming for "Happy Gilmore 2," Returns to AEW Imminently

An update has emerged regarding MJF’s involvement in the upcoming Adam Sandler film, "Happy Gilmore 2."
The former AEW Champion was busy filming his part for the much-anticipated sequel throughout September and reportedly completed his scenes in the final week of the month.
MJF is expected to return to AEW television in the near future, although a specific date has yet to be confirmed.
In addition to his role in "Happy Gilmore 2," MJF has also secured a part in another major film featuring Justin Long and Ron Perlman.
