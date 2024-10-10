WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New No. 1 Contender Match and Promo Segment Confirmed for Tonight's TNA iMPACT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

The lineup for tonight's TNA iMPACT is taking shape ahead of the October 10 episode, which airs at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+. A new match and segment have been confirmed for the show.

Officially announced for tonight's episode, following last week's "Best of Bound For Glory" special, is a three-way No. 1 Contender match for the TNA X-Division Championship featuring Leon Slater, Jason Hotch, and Laredo Kid. Additionally, fans can expect the latest updates from Mike Santana.

Here’s the updated lineup for the October 10 show:

- TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth will speak

- The Hardys vs. ABC

- Sol Ruca, Masha Slamovich, & Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo, Rosemary, & Tasha Steelz

- Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young

- X-Division Title No. 1 Contender: Leon Slater vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid

- Updates from Mike Santana

