New No. 1 Contender Match and Promo Segment Confirmed for Tonight's TNA iMPACT

The lineup for tonight's TNA iMPACT is taking shape ahead of the October 10 episode, which airs at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+. A new match and segment have been confirmed for the show.
Officially announced for tonight's episode, following last week's "Best of Bound For Glory" special, is a three-way No. 1 Contender match for the TNA X-Division Championship featuring Leon Slater, Jason Hotch, and Laredo Kid. Additionally, fans can expect the latest updates from Mike Santana.
Here’s the updated lineup for the October 10 show:
- TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth will speak
- The Hardys vs. ABC
- Sol Ruca, Masha Slamovich, & Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo, Rosemary, & Tasha Steelz
- Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young
- X-Division Title No. 1 Contender: Leon Slater vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid
- Updates from Mike Santana
