Hurricane Milton Devastates Tropicana Field, Former WWE ThunderDome

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

Hurricane Milton Wreaks Havoc on Tropicana Field (WWE ThunderDome) – Hurricane Milton made a significant landfall on October 9th, inflicting extensive damage to Tropicana Field, formerly home to WWE’s ThunderDome. The storm's fierce winds ripped off sections of the stadium's roof, with videos quickly spreading on social media, showcasing the destruction.

Tropicana Field became part of WWE history in late 2020 when it was transformed into the ThunderDome during the pandemic, allowing WWE to continue producing shows with virtual fan interaction. The venue hosted the ThunderDome until WWE's relocation to the Yuengling Center in April 2021. Most recently, it was the site of WWE Royal Rumble 2024, reinforcing its significance in WWE’s modern era.

In addition to its WWE legacy, Tropicana Field is home to the Tampa Bay Rays, making the hurricane damage a setback not just for wrestling but also for local sports. The Rays, WWE fans, and the community are now facing the repercussions of this severe weather event.

On behalf of WNS, we extend our best wishes to all those in Florida affected by this devastating storm.

