WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tony Khan, AEW President, Affirms He Holds “100% of the Voting Stock” in the Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

Tony Khan, AEW President, Affirms He Holds “100% of the Voting Stock” in the Company

 
AEW has officially confirmed a new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery.

During a media call to promote the 2024 AEW WrestleDream PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan addressed a claim from a Sports Business Journal article suggesting that WBD holds an ownership stake in AEW. Khan stated, “It’s a fair question. I will not get into our ownership structure beyond saying I have 100% of the voting stock in this company and have since the beginning and hold the vast majority of shares. I think that’s fair to say. As the sole voting owner and the vast majority shareholder of the company, I think that speaks volumes and I’m the controlling owner with 100% voting control of the business.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan #wrestledream

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89767/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π