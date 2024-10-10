WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Aimed to “Teach Him a Little Lesson” Upon His Return from TNA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

Kurt Angle discussed his second stint with WWE during an interview with Sam Roberts, reflecting on the experience of losing his final match to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

He stated, “I love Baron Corbin, but I just felt that my second time in WWE, I wasn’t so much appreciated. I think it has a lot to do with me leaving the company high and dry in 2006 and going straight to TNA. I was supposed to go back to WWE in six months. Vince [McMahon] wanted me to take six months off and come back. So literally, when I left his office and I quit, I called TNA and got a contract that day. I didn’t wait a second. I knew what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go, and I think they were like, ‘Okay, well if he comes back, we’re going to teach him a little lesson,’ which is fine. I understood... I love my TNA run. I think I came into my own right around 2006 when I was having my best wrestling, and that’s when I moved over to TNA.”

