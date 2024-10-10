Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Files for “TNA Eh?” Trademark

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On October 7, 2024, Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro, a Canada-based promotion, submitted a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark “TNA Eh?” for merchandising and entertainment purposes.

Below is the official description of MLP’s filing with the USPTO from October 7:

Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.



Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.