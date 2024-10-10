WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Files for “TNA Eh?” Trademark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

On October 7, 2024, Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro, a Canada-based promotion, submitted a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark “TNA Eh?” for merchandising and entertainment purposes.

Below is the official description of MLP’s filing with the USPTO from October 7:

Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Tags: #mlp #maple leaf pro wrestling #scott damore

