Killswitch (Luchasaurus) Faces Serious Health Challenges: AEW Star's Career at Risk

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus, is currently facing serious career-threatening challenges.

As previously reported, the member of The Patriarchy, alongside Christian Cage and Nick Wayne in AEW, has been struggling with complications from pneumonia in both lungs, which has kept him off television recently.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com provided a detailed update on his situation:

“He is not back in the gym and he will not be back in the gym for a while, and he’s not going to be back wrestling, probably, for a while. And it’s hopefully, he will be back wrestling in a while. Apparently, there were complications [a potential compromised immune system as well due to other factors, possibly sleep apnea]. He ends up getting this flu, and bad oxygen uptake as a result of whatever else, turned into pneumonia. And apparently, he’s at high risk for a relapse, is what I was told. The big concern is that after all of this, they’ve been running test after test, and apparently, there may be permanent damage. They found calcification in a heart valve, and his body is not producing iron, so he’s got a whole bunch of tests that he apparently has to take. It’s bad. It’s bad enough that he’s out of the hospital, apparently, but he still has to do oxygen. I don’t want to say it’s a career-ending issue, but it could be a career-ending issue.”