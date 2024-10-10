Claudio Castagnoli Embraces His Role Outside the AEW World Title Picture

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Claudio Castagnoli has expressed that he is comfortable with not being in the AEW World Championship picture at the moment. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Blackpool Combat Club member shared his perspective on why he doesn't feel pressured about missing an opportunity to capture the AEW World Title.

Regarding his absence from the World Title picture, Castagnoli stated, “Everybody should aspire to be the World Heavyweight Champion. I think I may have realized as I’m getting older, that that single-minded focus can actually be a big detriment to me. Not everybody is the main character. Not everybody can be the hero of the story. So to me, it is how can I make the most impact?”

He also discussed his current focus as a performer, citing advice from John Cena: “John Cena said it once to me, ‘You’re only as good as your last match,’ and I very much believe that. That’s very much how I approach every single match. Every single match I wanna be proud of and I feel I owe that to the people who follow my career, and I owe that to every single person tuning in for the first time or for the 100th time. When I’m in the ring, they just know they’re getting the best consistently.”