Chris Jericho Prepares for Career's Biggest Contract Year

Chris Jericho is on the verge of entering the most significant contract year of his career.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, the leader of "The Learning Tree" shared his thoughts while promoting AEW Wrestle Dream 2024, set for Saturday, October 12, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

“I’m about ready to go into my biggest contract year ever,” Jericho stated. “That’s one of the things I laugh about when people are like, ‘Jericho just has to be on TV.’ I don’t have to do anything. My boss puts me on TV because he pays me money to be there.”

He further elaborated, “To know that much money is at stake 25 years after the Attitude Era, it blows my mind. This is a great time for the business and fans to be in it. Live sports is the last bastion of advertising. With all the streaming, nobody is watching commercials anymore. The only commercials are NFL, NHL, NBA, AEW, WWE, live sports. That’s why it’s worth that much money. For people going, ‘Oh, they’re overpaying.’ It’s what they have left to make money. When WWE goes to Netflix, suddenly that changes the game as well. It’s an interesting time for the television business, the wrestling business, and live sports and advertising.”

At AEW Wrestle Dream 2024, Chris Jericho will challenge Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship on October 12 in Tacoma, WA.