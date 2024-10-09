WWE Personality Doubts The Rock's Return Until RAW's Netflix Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At the conclusion of the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise appearance on stage while Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were in the ring. WWE personality Sam Roberts shared his thoughts on when The Rock might next show up on his podcast, stating, “I don’t think The Final Boss is gonna be on RAW. I don’t think The Final Boss is gonna be on SmackDown. I don’t think The Final Boss is gonna be at Crown Jewel. I don’t even think The Final Boss is gonna be at Survivor Series. I think The Final Boss goes away [sic] once again. I think The Final Boss just popped in to let everybody know, ‘I’m like Santa Claus, baby. I see you when you’re sleeping. I know when you’re awake. I know if you’ve been bad or good so be good, for goodness sake.’”

He added, “That’s what The Final Boss was letting everybody know, ‘I’m gonna pop in. I’m gonna be that October surprise, and I’m gonna disappear again. And maybe you’ll see me again in January.’ If I had to make a bold prediction, I don’t think we see The Final Boss again until January 6th on Netflix.”