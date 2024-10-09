WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Personality Doubts The Rock's Return Until RAW's Netflix Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2024

At the conclusion of the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise appearance on stage while Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were in the ring. WWE personality Sam Roberts shared his thoughts on when The Rock might next show up on his podcast, stating, “I don’t think The Final Boss is gonna be on RAW. I don’t think The Final Boss is gonna be on SmackDown. I don’t think The Final Boss is gonna be at Crown Jewel. I don’t even think The Final Boss is gonna be at Survivor Series. I think The Final Boss goes away [sic] once again. I think The Final Boss just popped in to let everybody know, ‘I’m like Santa Claus, baby. I see you when you’re sleeping. I know when you’re awake. I know if you’ve been bad or good so be good, for goodness sake.’”

He added, “That’s what The Final Boss was letting everybody know, ‘I’m gonna pop in. I’m gonna be that October surprise, and I’m gonna disappear again. And maybe you’ll see me again in January.’ If I had to make a bold prediction, I don’t think we see The Final Boss again until January 6th on Netflix.”

Source: Sportskeeda.com for transcription
Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #raw #netflix

