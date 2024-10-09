WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW WrestleDream 2024 Lineup Expands with 2 Out of 3 Falls Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2024

AEW WrestleDream 2024 Lineup Expands with 2 Out of 3 Falls Match

The lineup for this Saturday’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event is rapidly coming together.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media on Wednesday morning to announce the exciting addition of a new 2 out of 3 Falls match for the eagerly awaited AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 show set for this weekend.

After a thrilling episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday in Spokane, WA, Khan revealed that Hologram will face The Beast Mortos in a 2 out of 3 Falls match at the PPV event on October 12, taking place at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

“After a savage attack by The New LFI on AEW Dynamite, a red-hot rivalry will erupt on the PPV stage with new stakes as Hologram fights Beast Mortos 2 Out Of 3 Falls this SATURDAY,” Khan shared via X.


Tags: #aew #wrestledream

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89755/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π