AEW WrestleDream 2024 Lineup Expands with 2 Out of 3 Falls Match

The lineup for this Saturday’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event is rapidly coming together.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media on Wednesday morning to announce the exciting addition of a new 2 out of 3 Falls match for the eagerly awaited AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 show set for this weekend.

After a thrilling episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday in Spokane, WA, Khan revealed that Hologram will face The Beast Mortos in a 2 out of 3 Falls match at the PPV event on October 12, taking place at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

“After a savage attack by The New LFI on AEW Dynamite, a red-hot rivalry will erupt on the PPV stage with new stakes as Hologram fights Beast Mortos 2 Out Of 3 Falls this SATURDAY,” Khan shared via X.